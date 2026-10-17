JPMorgan Chief: Russia Could Reach Paris Today

The Russian army could reach Paris today if it wanted to, JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said. He made the comments during a talk at the Economic Club of Chicago on Oct. 14.

“The Russian army could reach Paris today if it wanted to,“ Dimon said, according to a transcript of the conversation. His statement was hypothetical and did not imply that Moscow was preparing an attack on France or any other Western European country.

Warning on the State of Europe

Dimon linked his assessment to Europe's declining economic clout vis-à-vis the United States. He said Europe had gone from about 90% of America's per capita GDP to about 70%.

“They can't afford the military. They can barely afford the social systems,“ the banker said. He added that the problem was not just about defense budgets, but a broader shift he described as a “tectonic plate” and urged Europe to overcome.

The comments come as the ongoing war in Ukraine is putting pressure on European countries to increase their military spending. Dimon did not specify specific armies, numbers or a scenario for a Russian offensive, but presented his assessment as an argument for stronger European defense.

Call to preserve Western unity

The JPMorgan CEO said the United States should help Europe strengthen its economic and military potential. According to him, Washington should work for more trade agreements with European countries, rather than allowing further division among allies.

“I don't want to be reading a book in 2050 about how the West was lost,“ said Dimon. He warned that the collapse of the Western political and economic bloc would force countries to rethink who they trade with and how they build their relationships.

At the same event, Dimon also spoke about the war in Ukraine, saying that the conflict has shown how dangerous the world is and how vulnerable countries that have long relied on a sense of security are.

Sources: ceointerviews.ai, news.ru, mail.bankingnews.gr