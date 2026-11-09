Kremlin rejects Europe’s participation in Abu Dhabi talks

The Kremlin has rejected the possibility of European representatives participating in the upcoming peace talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi. The new round of discussions is scheduled for 10 and 11 November and is expected to bring together delegations from Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

“No one will invite them to the negotiating table,” Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said in response to a question about whether European envoys could join the meeting. His words were quoted by the American agency AP.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also described the format as trilateral. He said European countries had still not decided who had the right to speak on their behalf, and described their position as “prolonged indecision and a lack of readiness.”

Europe says it will be represented

Moscow’s position, however, differs from statements by European representatives. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Europeans would be “well represented” in the talks and that France would take part in them.

“Europe will be well represented and France will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in these talks,” Barrot told French media. He clarified that he would not personally be at the negotiating table and that it had not yet been decided who would represent France.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also confirmed that the European Union would be present in Abu Dhabi together with its partners. She did not provide details about the composition or status of the European delegation.

The dispute concerns the format and security guarantees

The talks on 10 and 11 November are being organised under US mediation. Expected topics include a possible ceasefire and the security guarantees that would follow a potential agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

European countries insist on having a role in the discussions, since any future agreement would affect the security of the continent and relations between Ukraine, Russia, the European Union and NATO. Moscow, for its part, insists that the talks be held in a limited format between the three countries directly involved in the planned negotiations.

Thus, ahead of the start of the meeting, it remains unclear whether European representatives will be part of the talks themselves or will participate in separate consultations outside the main table. It has been confirmed that Russian, Ukrainian and American delegations will meet in Abu Dhabi.

Sources: apnews.com, euronews.com