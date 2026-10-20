Italy sends 500 soldiers with police powers to Milan

The Italian government will approve the deployment of 500 soldiers with police powers to Milan following the riots over the weekend. The measure is part of a package prepared by the office of Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni in response to attacks on shops and clashes with police, ANSA reported.

The tensions began on Saturday during a demonstration against the crisis related to the high cost of living. On Sunday, groups of young people broke into shops and supermarkets, smashed shop windows and committed robberies and vandalism before dispersing.

Stones, bottles and flares were thrown during the clashes with the police. 14 police officers were injured. More than 270 people have been detained, about 80 percent of whom are minors.

The government is also preparing new measures

The decision on the military was discussed after Meloni chaired a meeting with ministers and senior representatives of the security services on Monday. On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the cabinet would also approve additional measures that he said would make it more difficult for crimes to be committed, including by minors.

“The government's response will be very firm to guarantee free trade and the free movement of citizens in city centers“, Tajani said.

He made a distinction between peaceful demonstrations and the violence in the center of Milan.

“Peaceful demonstrations are legitimate because we live in a democracy, but those who devastated the center of Milan are criminals, often without any political motives“, the Italian foreign minister said.

Tajani added that it remains to be seen whether there was an organization behind the actions. The approval of the measures by the Council of Ministers is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Sources: bta.bg, ansa.it