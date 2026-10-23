Dominik Hasek criticized Witkoff for his words about Putin

Two-time Stanley Cup winner Dominik Hasek criticized the special envoy of the US President Steve Witkoff for his definition of Vladimir Putin. The former Czech goalkeeper shared his position on the social network X after the meeting between Witkoff and the Russian president in St. Petersburg.

During the talks on October 21, Witkoff described Putin as a philanthropist. “You often say that my president Donald Trump is a humanitarian. You are also a humanitarian, sir, and I pay tribute to you, I admire you and I thank you again“, said the American envoy.

His words were made in connection with the release of 74-year-old American Stephen Hubbard, who was detained in Russia. According to CBS News, American authorities have determined that Hubbard was unlawfully detained. His release was presented as one of the concrete results of contacts between Washington and Moscow.

Hasek has been criticizing support for Putin for years

Hasek has long taken a public stance against Russian aggression against Ukraine and against the use of sports for political propaganda. He has repeatedly criticized Russian athletes who demonstrate support for Putin, as well as organizations that continue to give them an international platform.

His reaction to Witkoff fits into this consistent position. Hasek casts doubt on Putin's assessment amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and international accusations against the Russian president for actions related to the conflict.

The former goalie won the Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2002 and 2008. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014.

Moscow says ready for new talks

The main topic of the meeting between Witkoff and Putin was the war in Ukraine. After the talks, the Kremlin said that Russia is generally ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States. According to Axios, the talks could resume in November.

This development does not yet constitute a negotiated peace agreement or cessation of hostilities. It only shows a stated readiness to restore the negotiation format, while the positions of Moscow and Kiev on key issues remain different.

Sources: cbsnews.com, axios.com, lemonde.fr