Several explosions heard in Riyadh

Several explosions were heard in the Saudi capital Riyadh after residents received warnings on their mobile phones of an air strike. The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired towards the city.

Yemeni's Houthis said they had attacked King Khalid international airport with a ballistic missile. The movement's military spokesman, Yahya Sariyah, said the missile "hit its target precisely", but the claim has not been independently confirmed. The Houthis also reported a drone attack on King Khalid air base near Khamis Mushait.

“We have repeatedly expressed our readiness to use our good offices to facilitate dialogue between the warring parties,“ said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai. Tehran has offered to mediate between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis amid rising tensions.

Airport attacks continue

Reports of the explosions came a day after another attack on Riyadh airport. The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority said a Pakistani national was killed and 11 others were wounded. Operations at the “King Khalid“ have been temporarily suspended.

An earlier attack on the airport killed 12 people and wounded 309, Saudi aviation authorities said. The Associated Press reported that the October 8 blast disrupted flights and ordered passengers to leave the terminal and drop off their luggage. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack but did not provide evidence for their claims.

On October 20, the Saudi-led coalition also reported another ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh, which it said was intercepted. Subsequent attacks have hit other airports in the country, including King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, where an attack on October 21 killed one person and wounded eight, according to Saudi aviation authorities.

The Houthis and Saudi Arabia have been trading blows since fighting in Yemen intensified again over the summer. The movement says the attacks are targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities, while Riyadh supports military action against the Houthis in Yemen.

Sources: english.news.cn, apnews.com