Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" caught fire at an airport in Japan

A Ukrainian cargo plane An-124 "Ruslan" caught fire while landing at Chubu International Airport in Japan. The incident occurred on October 22 at around 7:20 p.m. local time, Japanese public media NHK reports.

The flames were noticed by air traffic controllers and quickly extinguished by emergency crews. The plane taxied to the stand on its own. No one was injured in the incident, and the runway was closed for about 15 minutes while the services carried out an inspection. After that, the airport restored normal flight arrivals and departures.

The plane is an An-124-100 "Ruslan" of “Antonova Airlines“ — one of the largest cargo planes in the world. This type of aircraft is designed to transport oversized cargo, with a payload of about 120 tons.

So far, there is no official statement on what cargo the plane was carrying, whether the fuselage was damaged, and what caused the fire. “Antonova Airlines“ has not commented publicly on the case. The plane's flights to Tyubu Airport began about a month before the incident.

Sources: rbc.ua, glavcom.ua, news.web.nhk