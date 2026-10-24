Moscow and Delhi are preparing the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia, but the exact dates of the visit are still being finalized. This was announced by Indian Ambassador to Moscow Vinay Kumar in an interview with TASS.

“We are working on setting the dates“, Kumar said. According to him, the Indian Embassy and the Russian Foreign Ministry will announce the visit after a preliminary agreement is reached. At present, a specific date for the trip has not been specified.

Putin invites Modi to visit in 2026.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Modi to visit Russia in 2026. The invitation was made during the Russia-India summit in early December 2025. The upcoming visit is part of the preparation for another high-level meeting between the two countries.

Kumar indicated that contacts between the Russian and Indian sides will continue in the coming weeks. In parallel with the specification of the program, documents and agreements are being prepared that can be signed at the end of the summit.

Talks continue

The ambassador spoke after the second Russian-Indian business forum “Time“, held in Kazan on October 15 and 16. The forum discussed trade and economic relations between Russia and India, investment projects and technological cooperation.

The dates for Modi's visit are expected to be announced after the conclusion of the ongoing diplomatic consultations. Until then, preparations for the visit have been confirmed, but not its final schedule.

Sources: tass.com, vedomosti.ru