In a matter of hours: Russia shot down 616 Ukrainian drones, the Ukrainian Air Force attacked with 126 drones

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defense assets intercepted and destroyed 616 Ukrainian drones on the night of October 24. According to the department, the drones were shot down in the period from 20:00 on October 23 to 08:00 on October 24 Moscow time.

The indicated regions are Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kirov, Kursk, Lipetsk, Orel, Penza, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Tula and Ulyanovsk regions. The list also includes the Moscow region, Crimea, Tatarstan and Krasnodar Krai, as well as the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

The Rostov region reported the most concrete consequences. Governor Yuri Slyusar said that more than 80 drones were destroyed there over Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog and nine regions.

Russian troops attacked Ukraine overnight with 126 drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. Among the devices used were “Shahed“, S8000 “Banderol“/“Dan-T“, “Gerbera“ and imitation drones.

Of the attacking “Shahed“, 61 were jet. As of 08:00, Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or suppressed 101 drones, including 50 Shahed jets.

“About eight strike drones remained in the air, combat operations are continuing“, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Hits were recorded in 14 locations, and debris from downed drones was reported to fall in five more. The statement did not provide any information on casualties, injuries or the extent of damage.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, lenta.ua