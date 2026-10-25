Russian strikes on Ukraine: one killed in Kharkiv, damage in three regions

Russian strikes on Ukraine have killed and injured people in Kharkiv, caused damage in Slavyansk and caused an emergency power outage in the Vinnytsia region. The data was reported by local authorities.

A Russian drone hit a residential area in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv. Mayor Igor Terekhov initially reported three casualties, but later specified that one person was killed and four were injured.

„The Novobavarsky district was attacked by an enemy jet drone. The consequences are being specified“, Terekhov said.

The information about the victims and the injured comes from the statements of the mayor of Kharkiv, quoted by „Ukrainska Pravda“.

An energy facility in Vinnytsia region was damaged

In a separate attack in Vinnytsia region, an energy facility was hit. This led to an emergency power outage in one of the regions of the region.

The head of the Vinnytsia regional military administration, Natalia Zabolotna, reported that there were no casualties. According to her, rescuers and power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences and restore power supply.

„The aggressor continues the attack on energy facilities in the region. There were no casualties,“ Zabolotna said.

The damage to the energy facility was reported by “Ukrainska Pravda“, citing the head of the regional military administration.

The strikes on Slavyansk were carried out with aerial bombs

On October 24, at around 5:00 p.m., Russian forces carried out aerial strikes on Slavyansk in the Donetsk region. The head of the city's military administration, Vadim Lyakh, reported that FAB-250 and FAB-500 bombs were used.

Two people were injured and received medical assistance. Multi-storey residential buildings in different parts of the city, two educational institutions, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, a cafe and cars were damaged or destroyed.

„Today, October 24, at around 17:00, the enemy carried out air strikes with FAB-250 and FAB-500 on Slavyansk“, Lyakh said.

Details about the damage and casualties were reported by „Ukrainska Pravda“ based on information from the Slavyansk City Military Administration.

Sources: pravda.com.ua