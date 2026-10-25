Three injured in drone attack on Omsk

Three people were injured in the drone attack on Omsk on Saturday, October 24. The governor of the Omsk region Vitaly Khotsenko reported that the injured are receiving medical assistance and their lives are not in danger.

„After yesterday's attack on Omsk, three people were injured. They are being provided with all the necessary medical assistance. There is no danger to their lives“, Khotsenko wrote.

According to him, operational services continue to work to eliminate the consequences. Russian authorities have identified the attack as being carried out by Ukrainian drones, but this assessment has not been independently confirmed.

Fire at Ozon logistics center

Earlier, the governor said that drones had reached the northern industrial hub of Omsk, where industrial enterprises are located. A logistics center in the city was also hit.

Ozon confirmed that the affected facility was its own. All employees were evacuated, and a fire broke out in the center. The company's initial statement indicated that no workers were injured.

Due to the damage, Ozon has temporarily hidden goods from sale at the logistics center and has stopped accepting new deliveries to it. Orders that cannot be fulfilled by other locations will be canceled, and shipments in transit will be redirected.

Airborne warning and restrictions in Omsk

The drone alert was announced on the afternoon of October 24. Authorities have imposed temporary flight restrictions at Omsk airport, and some planned public events have been canceled or postponed.

In the evening, the governor announced the end of the drone threat. However, emergency services remained on site due to the consequences of the attack and the fire at the logistics center.

Sources: omsk.rbc.ru, m.interfax.ru, vedomosti.ru