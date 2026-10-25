After the strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Belgorod: One dead, 14 injured, damage to 30 residential buildings

One person has been killed and the number of injured has increased to 14 in a nighttime drone attack on Belgorod, Belgorod Region Governor Alexander Shuvaev announced. According to local authorities, about 30 apartment buildings, cars, social and commercial facilities were damaged.

Russian authorities said that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian drones. Kiev has not claimed responsibility for the attack in the published reports so far.

One dead and 14 injured

Initially, the Belgorod Region operational headquarters reported one civilian dead and 10 injured. Later, the number of injured was updated to 14 people. Among the injured is an emergency worker.

According to initial information, eight of the injured were examined in city hospitals. Two women received medical care and continued their treatment outside the hospital. The data on the condition of the remaining injured are being specified by local authorities.

Residential buildings in the center were damaged

The mayor of Belgorod Valentin Demidov reported significant destruction of the housing stock in the central part of the city. The attack affected about 30 apartment buildings, as well as cars and objects of social and commercial infrastructure.

„We offer accommodation in temporary points to everyone who needs it. Buses and everything necessary are provided“, said Valentin Demidov.

According to city authorities, 53 residents have chosen temporary accommodation after their homes were damaged. Emergency and utility crews are working to secure buildings, clear debris, and assess the damage.

The authorities in the Belgorod region have warned residents of the risk of repeated attacks during the night. All affected addresses are being checked, and the final amount of material damage may change after the inspections are completed.

Sources: interfax-russia.ru, aif.ru