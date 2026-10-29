US and Israel Prepare Plan to Bomb Iran if No Deal

The US and Israel have prepared a plan for a week-long campaign of large-scale strikes on Iran if an agreement is not reached between Washington and Tehran by the last minute. The potential operation would target the Iranian leadership, energy and nuclear facilities, as well as the country's infrastructure.

The information comes from Axios, which refers to American and Israeli officials. According to the publication, a new wave of bombings could begin soon after the US midterm elections on November 3.

Military Coordination Between Washington and Jerusalem

On October 26, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, General Eyal Zamir, held a conversation with the Commander of the US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper. The two discussed coordination in the event of a potential attack.

American and Israeli officials have said the expected operation will last about a week and will include massive strikes on Iranian leadership, energy facilities, nuclear facilities and other critical infrastructure.

Negotiations through mediators

US President Donald Trump told Axios on October 28 that talks between Washington and Tehran were being held through mediators. However, he stressed that “he doesn't know if they will work“.

The mediation efforts are led by Qatar, which is supported by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey. The main goal is to reach an agreement that would prevent the resumption of military action after the US elections.

There is currently no confirmed agreement between Washington and Tehran. The data on the planned operation was also presented by sources familiar with the plans, and not by an officially announced decision to launch the strikes.

The cost of the war

According to Pentagon data cited by Ukrinform, the US armed forces have spent over $47 billion on the war in Iran. This is more than 25% more than the Defense Ministry's estimate published in July.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, axios.com