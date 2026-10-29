Massive drone attack rocks Moscow: three airports shut down

Russian authorities have reported a massive drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region, which has led to restrictions on operations at three airports. Two planes flying from Turkey to the Russian capital have been turned back due to measures introduced at Vnukovo Airport.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that between 8:30 p.m. on October 28 and 7 a.m. on October 29, 613 drones flew into the Moscow region. According to him, most of them were neutralized by Russian air defenses at long ranges, and 231 were destroyed as they approached Moscow.

“In the period from 20:30 on October 28 to 07:00 on October 29, 613 drones flew towards the Moscow region“, Sobyanin wrote.

The mayor also reported that emergency teams are working at the sites where debris fell. Russian authorities did not indicate in these reports data on victims or large-scale destruction in Moscow.

Restrictions at three airports

The Federal Air Transport Agency “Rosaviatsia“ introduced restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, also known as Ramenskoye.

The restrictions at Zhukovsky were lifted about an hour later. Vnukovo and Domodedovo continued to serve flights only after coordination with the competent authorities. The measures led to changes in the routes of passenger aircraft, including two flights from Turkey to Moscow.

According to reports cited by ASTRA, three explosions were heard during the attack near Naro-Fominsk, about 56 kilometers from the Moscow Ring Road. A series of explosions were also reported in the direction of the Kaluga region. This data has not been independently confirmed by Russian authorities.

Reports of attacks in 19 regions

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russia was attacked overnight with more than 1,200 drones, with 19 regions affected. Separately, ASTRA reported smoke over the Bashkir Soda Company in Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan. This information has also not been confirmed in detail by Russian authorities.

The attack is the latest to disrupt the work of the Moscow aviation hub. On October 23, all four main airports serving the capital - Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky - were temporarily closed due to a drone threat.

In the current attack, the restrictions affected three of them, while Sheremetyevo was not included in the announcements to suspend the reception and dispatch of aircraft.

Sources: unian.net, kyivindependent.com, pravda.com.ua