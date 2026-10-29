What we know so far about the deadly train crash in Spain

At least 68 people have died in a collision between two high-speed trains in the central Spanish province of Toledo. The incident occurred at 08:53 local time between the municipalities of Mora and Orgas, near Urda, on the Madrid-Seville railway line.

A state-owned Renfe train crashed into the rear of a stopped train operated by private operator Iryo. The impact caused several carriages to derail and fall onto an embankment alongside the line. More than 540 people were travelling on both trains – 146 passengers and one baby on the Iryo train and 397 on the Renfe train.

Around 80 people received medical attention

Spanish authorities said around 80 people were treated for injuries. Fifty of the injured were in serious condition and 15 were in critical condition. Rescue teams, firefighters, police and military personnel continued to work at the scene of the accident, while rail traffic on the line was suspended.

Hospitals in the area have cancelled planned operations to accommodate the injured. A blood center in Madrid has issued an appeal for urgent donations, and the Spanish Civil Guard has set up points in Madrid, Toledo, Seville and Cordoba to receive reports of missing people.

System failure and controversial movement permit

Transport Minister Oscar Puente said that at around 08:30 a.m., a computer failure caused the stoppage of six trains, including the two involved in the accident. The dispatch center then allowed the Renfe train to continue without speed restrictions.

Audio recordings obtained by Spanish media show a conversation between a dispatcher and a Renfe driver. The driver was instructed to turn the LZB system, which monitors the speed of the trains, off and on again, and to continue at normal speed. When asked "At normal speed?", the dispatcher replied: "Yes."

According to Puente, the decision to resume traffic without the system being restored was made under "unexplained circumstances." The records also show that the dispatch center was informed that the Iryo train remained stopped at a signal at the entrance to Urda.

Second serious accident of the year

"All of Spain is mourning. Lives have been shattered, families have been torn apart," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said during a visit to the scene. He promised an investigation would determine the causes, adding: "If there was negligence, it will come to light." If there were any safety flaws, they will be addressed with the utmost determination.“

Spain has declared three days of official mourning. This is the second major high-speed train accident in the country in 2026. In January, another collision in southern Spain killed 46 people.

Sources: bbc.com, apnews.com