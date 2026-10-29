Russian drone hits passenger train in Dnipro: 13 dead, some injured

A Russian drone has hit a civilian electric train at the railway station in Dnipro. 13 people were killed and at least five were injured, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Alexander Gandzha. Medical teams are providing assistance to the injured.

„It is known that 13 people have died, at least five more have been injured“, Ganja said.

Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov initially reported a strike on a civilian electric train and many dead and injured.

A platform at the station was hit

Later, the company „Ukrzaliznytsia“ specified that the strike was carried out by a jet drone at the city's railway station. One of the platforms, on which at that moment train No. 866 on the Dnipro - Zaporizhia route was located, was hit.

„The strike fell on one of the platforms, where at that time train No. 866 Dnipro - Zaporizhia was located. Despite the declared increased danger, there were people on the platform. There are dead and injured,“ said “Ukrzaliznytsia“.

The specified data on the dead and injured were reported by the Ukrainian authorities and the railway company. At this time, there is no information about the identities of the dead and the condition of the injured.

A series of attacks on passenger trains

The attack in Dnipro comes against the backdrop of a series of attacks on passenger trains in Ukraine. On September 8, two “Shahed“ drones attacked the Kiev - Sumy train as it approached Sumy. There were no injuries then.

On the same day, the Dnipro - Zaporizhia regional train was also attacked. Passengers were evacuated in advance, but the death of a conductor who returned to the train after the evacuation and the warning of increased danger was later confirmed.

On September 9, a “Shahed” drone hit the Kharkov – Izyum train, injuring seven people. The chairman of the board of directors of “Ukrzaliznytsia” Oleksandr Pertsovsky said that in frontline municipalities, railway rolling stock and infrastructure are among the main targets of Russian attacks.

Sources: unian.net, censor.net