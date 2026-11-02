Russia repels attack in Samara region

An attack with drones was repelled in the Samara region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported. According to him, air defense forces and mobile fire groups participated in the actions.

„We are repelling an attack by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against our territory. Air defense and mobile fire groups are working“, Fedorishchev said in an address to the residents of the region.

The drone danger regime was introduced after 5:00 local time on October 30. Restrictions have been imposed on the reception and dispatch of aircraft at the „Kurumoch“ international airport near Samara.

The governor called on the population to remain calm and stay in safe places. He warned residents not to distribute photos and videos of the consequences of the attack or the work of air defense.

„Do not publish photos and videos of the consequences of the attack. Violation leads to administrative punishment,“ said Vyacheslav Fedorishchev.

Samara Oblast, whose administrative center is Samara, is located in the interior of Russia, far from the immediate front line. However, the region has repeatedly introduced regimes due to threats from drones. In such cases, airport restrictions can be extended or lifted depending on the decisions of the aviation authorities and the operational situation.

Sources: kommersant.ru