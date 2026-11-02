The Wall Street Journal: US Pushes for Return of Russian Gas to Europe

The United States is pushing for the rapid resumption of Russian natural gas supplies to Europe via Ukrainian territory. The idea is part of talks for a so-called energy truce between Russia and Ukraine before the winter season, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing US, European and Ukrainian officials.

According to the publication, the proposal was presented by US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff during their visits to Moscow and Kiev in September. The Russian gas is being discussed for sale to the European market through a US broker. Washington could thus facilitate the deal while also opening up opportunities for American investors to make a profit.

The officials quoted by The Wall Street Journal say that such a scheme would circumvent the direct application of European sanctions.

Energy as part of the negotiations

The gas issue fits into the broader approach of the US administration, which has linked the cessation of hostilities to future economic deals. Reuters reported in October that US and Russian officials had discussed the possibility of an American investor acquiring a stake in the Nord Stream pipeline, which delivered Russian gas to Germany before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The talks involved Kirill Dmitriev, a close adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Jared Kushner. According to Reuters, Kushner spoke in Kiev about "prosperity agreements" that would give political leaders an economic incentive to support a peace process.

A separate investigation by “Le Monde“ reported that US envoys discussed a post-war “regional prosperity plan“ that would include restoring pipelines for Russian gas and oil to Europe via Ukraine. According to the publication, Kiev would receive revenue from transit, and European consumers would benefit from lower prices.

European restrictions remain an obstacle

Restoring supplies would clash with the European Union's current policy of phasing out Russian gas. Transit through Ukraine ended on January 1, 2025, after the expiration of the contract between “Gazprom“ and the Ukrainian operator.

The European Union has adopted a phased ban on Russian gas imports. For some short-term pipeline gas contracts, the restriction will apply from June 17, 2026, while for long-term contracts it is scheduled to come into force on September 30, 2027, but no later than November 1, 2027. Implementing a scheme with an American intermediary would require compliance with these rules and possibly new political decisions.

Germany has already stated that it does not want the restoration of “Nord Stream“, and Poland and the Baltic states are among the most vocal opponents of a return to energy relations with Moscow. Reuters reported that US officials assessed a possible deal as unlikely in the medium term due to sanctions and political resistance in Europe.

Kyiv ready for truce, but not for unilateral concessions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told „Axios“ that Washington is demanding an end to attacks on energy infrastructure.

„The proposal for an energy truce is on the table. We are ready,“

Zelensky said, stressing that Kiev expects reciprocity and real guarantees.

Sources: streetinsider.com, lemonde.fr, axios.com