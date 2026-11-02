11 injured in fire at coal mine in Tuva

Eleven people were injured in a fire on the territory of the Mezhegeyugol coal mine in Tuva, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced. Four of them were hospitalized.

The fire broke out in an administrative building of the company “Mezhegeyugol“ in the Tandinsky district, 4.7 kilometers from the village of Kochetovo. The fire engulfed a one-story building with an area of 250 square meters.

“By the time the first units arrived, a one-story building with an area of 250 square meters was burning,“ the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement. 181 people evacuated the building on their own.

The fire has been extinguished

59 people and 19 pieces of equipment participated in the extinguishing. According to the department, the fire has been extinguished.

Initially, eight victims were reported, but later the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations updated their number to 11. Additional details about the condition of those hospitalized have not been reported.

As a preliminary cause, the Ministry of Emergency Situations indicates an emergency condition of the electrical equipment and electrical networks due to a short circuit. The final circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be clarified.

Sources: riamo.ru, vz.ru