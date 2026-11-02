Russian drone damages five houses in Poltava region

One person was injured and five residential buildings were damaged in attacks by Russian drones in Poltava region. Four of the houses were hit in the Gradizhka municipality in Kremenchug region, and the fifth - in Lokhvytsia municipality.

„In the Gradizhka municipality, an enemy drone fell on the territory of a private household. Four neighboring houses and cars were damaged. One person was injured. He was provided with assistance on the spot“, said the head of the Poltava regional military administration, Vitaly Dyakivnych.

According to the Ukrainian agency Interfax-Ukraine, one person was injured in the incident in the Kremenchug region.

A house was also damaged in the Lokhvytsky municipality

In the Lokhvytsky municipality, debris from a drone damaged a residential house. According to preliminary data, no one was injured. Dyakivnych did not provide further details about the extent of the damage or the type of damage.

Earlier that day, debris from a drone damaged a residential house in the Reshetiliv municipality. A child born in 2012 was injured in this incident, Ukrainian media reported.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ru.interfax.com.ua