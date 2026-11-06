Okinawa requests a date for the return of the US Futenma base

Okinawa’s new governor, Genta Koja, called on the Japanese government to set a specific date for the return of the US Futenma base, located in the densely populated city of Ginowan. The request was made at a meeting of the Okinawa Policy Council in Tokyo—the first meeting in this format in 13 years.

Denny Tamaki, identified in preliminary reports as the governor, is now the former head of the prefecture. He lost the election on September 13, 2026, to Koja, and his term ended on September 29. Koja is the first Okinawa governor in 12 years not to oppose the relocation of Futenma from Ginowan to the Henoko area, but he is also insisting that the deadline for returning the site be clarified.

Government did not specify a date

After the meeting, Koja said he had requested that the date for the base’s return be clearly set. According to him, the government stated that it accepted the request “with the necessary seriousness,” but made no specific commitment regarding a deadline. This is consistent with reports by Japanese media that no exact date for handing the site over to the local authorities was announced at the meeting.

“We will make every effort to visibly reduce the burden that US bases place on Okinawa,” Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said.

She instructed ministers to consider measures for the prefecture when drafting the budget for fiscal 2027. The draft requests already include 289.7 billion yen, while Okinawa is calling for a budget of more than 300 billion yen. The exact amount of funding will be determined during the subsequent budget process.

Focus on the economy and employment

Okinawa’s requests include extending tax breaks, including a reduction in the gasoline tax, as well as infrastructure support. The prefecture is also calling for the development of a medical and biotechnology industrial cluster that would attract companies and create jobs. The plan envisages investments of 36.6 billion yen over 10 years.

Futenma is used by the US Marine Corps and is located in a densely populated area. The Japanese government considers relocating the base to Henoko part of the plan for its eventual return, but the exact timing also depends on completion of the replacement facility and the transfer of military units. For now, the only thing confirmed is that no specific date for the return has been announced.

Sources: newsdig.tbs.co.jp, nippon.com, news.livedoor.com