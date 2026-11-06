Ukrainian attack sets another oil facility near Krasnodar on fire

A series of explosions broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, after which a fire started on the premises. According to preliminary data, the plant was allegedly attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Thick smoke from the industrial site drifted toward Krasnodar. Explosions were also heard in Adygea, but so far there have been no confirmed reports of damage or casualties there.

“At this stage, there is no official confirmation of the information,” Ukrainian Pravda reports. There are also no details about the scale of the fire, possible damage to the production facilities, or the operation of the plant.

One of the largest plants in southern Russia

The Afipsky refinery is among the large oil-processing facilities in southern Russia. Its designed capacity is more than 6 million tonnes of oil per year, while its output includes fuels and other petroleum products.

The facility is also important to Russian military logistics, as part of its output is used to supply the Russian army. If the attack is confirmed, any damage to the production facilities could affect the plant’s operations, but so far there has been no official assessment of the consequences.

Sources: pravda.com.ua