France Will Not Recognize the Taliban Authorities in Afghanistan

France does not recognize the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan and has no intention of doing so. This was stated by French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux after Paris confirmed that it was holding technical talks with the authorities in Kabul.

“France does not recognize the Taliban and has no intention of doing so,” Confavreux said on November 5. According to him, contacts with Taliban representatives do not signify a change in the country’s official position.

The Talks Concern the Return of Afghans

The dialogue is aimed at facilitating the return to Afghanistan of Afghan citizens who are residing illegally in France and are deemed by the French authorities to pose a threat to public order or security. The French Foreign Ministry emphasizes that the talks are technical and concern specific procedures, rather than the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed that the talks were taking place on November 2 during a hearing before the National Assembly’s Law Committee. He said the government wanted to be able to return to Afghanistan individuals who, according to the French authorities, posed a risk to public order.

According to the French government, any return must be carried out in accordance with France’s international commitments and the decisions of the competent judicial authorities. Explanations published earlier stated that asylum seekers and women would not be returned to Afghanistan.

Paris Maintains Its Distance from Kabul

France has not maintained diplomatic relations with the Taliban authorities since the movement seized power in August 2021. The French Embassy in Kabul remains closed. Paris continues to describe the Taliban as the de facto authorities, without recognizing them as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

France’s position is also linked to the restrictions imposed on women and girls. The Taliban have banned or restricted their access to education, employment and a number of areas of public life. Paris states that normalization of relations cannot be considered without compliance with international commitments in the areas of human rights, counterterrorism and inclusive governance.

Other European countries also maintain technical contacts with the Taliban authorities on issues related to migration and security. The European Union likewise emphasizes that practical interaction with Kabul does not constitute recognition or legitimization of Taliban rule. Since the movement returned to power in 2021, Russia has remained the only country to have officially recognized the Taliban government.

Sources: aa.com.tr, lemonde.fr, afintl.com