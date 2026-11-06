Russian drones injure four people in Ukraine

The Russian army launched 128 attack drones and two Kh-35 guided air-launched missiles against Ukraine in the latest confirmed overnight attack. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down or suppressed 105 drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. Strikes were recorded at 18 locations, while falling debris was reported at nine others.

Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions were the most seriously affected, with a total of four people injured. Three people were injured in the cities of Dnipro and Samar, while the attack sparked fires on the roof of a private home, in several garages and at critical infrastructure facilities.

“The enemy attacked Dnipro and Samar with drones. In Dnipro, the roof of a private house and several private garages caught fire. Three people were injured,” said Oleksandr Khan zha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

In Kyiv region, a Russian drone struck a logistics facility in Bucha district. A fire broke out at the site, and one man was reportedly injured according to preliminary information. The State Emergency Service reported damage to a warehouse building, two houses and two vehicles.

No deaths reported in latest attack

According to the latest summary from the Ukrainian authorities, no deaths have been reported in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions. No separate confirmed assessment has been published regarding the outcome of the two Kh-35 missiles launched from the Black Sea.

The attack was carried out with drones from various directions, including from Russian territory and areas occupied by Russia. The aircraft used included Shahed drones, jet-powered unmanned vehicles, “Gerber” drones and “Parody” decoy drones.

The latest confirmed data show that the Russian strikes simultaneously affected residential properties, logistics facilities and critical infrastructure. Ukrainian emergency services continued working at the sites of the fires and damage.

Sources: apnews.com, kyivindependent.com, ukrinform.net