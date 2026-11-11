All classes cancelled in Extremadura due to Storm Charles

All classes at non-university educational institutions in the Spanish region of Extremadura have been cancelled for Wednesday due to the passage of “Storm Charles”. The measure also includes the suspension of school transport and has been introduced across the entire autonomous region after weather conditions deteriorated.

A red alert for torrential rain remains in effect in the northern part of Cáceres province. The Spanish State Meteorological Agency expects up to 120 litres per square metre to accumulate there over 12 hours. An orange alert for strong winds has been issued for the rest of Extremadura, with gusts reaching 120 kilometres per hour in some areas.

The strongest winds are expected from 3:00 p.m. until midnight, but the authorities decided to close schools in the morning. Extremadura’s Deputy President Abel Bautista said that the forecast could shift, leaving the authorities “with no time to react”. He said the main aim was to protect students and teachers, as well as to limit travel on roads and in towns and cities.

“The first priority is to protect all students and all teachers, and then to reduce traffic on the roads of Extremadura and in populated areas,” Abel Bautista said.

The decision is linked to the risk of trees and branches falling, damage to roofs and façades, walls collapsing and river levels rising rapidly. The region’s Territorial Civil Protection Plan has been activated at operational level 1, allowing for enhanced coordination of emergency services. The special plan for flood risk also remains in effect.

Flooding and blocked roads

Heavy rainfall associated with “Storm Bruna” and “Storm Charles” has already led to road closures in Cáceres province. Traffic on the N-110 has been halted after the Jerte River overflowed, while a flow of water across the road and a landslide have been reported on the CC-224.

The EFE news agency reported that by the evening of 10 November, more than 100 litres of rain per square metre had fallen in six localities in Extremadura. The highest figure was recorded in Garganta la Olla – 153.8 litres per square metre. The authorities are urging citizens to limit unnecessary travel and avoid crossing flooded areas.

Sources: juntaex.es, elpais.com, efe.com