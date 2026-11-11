Expert: Europe Can Help Azerbaijan’s Energy Sector

European partners can help improve Azerbaijan’s energy infrastructure through the exchange of technical knowledge and expertise. Energy analyst Gaurav Sharma told AZERTAC.

According to him, international cooperation can facilitate the implementation of new projects and attract billions of euros in investment to the energy sector. “European partners that share their technical expertise with Azerbaijan can help improve the country’s energy infrastructure, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and facilitate the implementation of new projects,” Sharma said.

According to the analyst, this would enable Azerbaijan to expand its energy potential, while allowing the European Union, particularly the countries of Southern Europe, to gain a reliable long-term energy partner. The country’s capacity to help meet energy demand in Europe and beyond is gradually increasing.

Regional Cooperation and New Projects

Sharma identifies Georgia and Armenia as important opportunities for regional energy cooperation. New projects in the Caspian Sea also offer additional potential and could pave the way for new partnerships in the energy sector.

In a separate statement to AZERTAC, the analyst estimated Azerbaijan’s annual natural gas production at approximately 50.6 billion cubic metres. According to him, the Southern Gas Corridor and the second phase of the Absheron project create opportunities to increase the country’s export capacity.

Among the international companies and partners involved in energy projects in the region, Sharma names the United Arab Emirates’ XRG, TotalEnergies and SOCAR. He describes infrastructure expansion and technology transfer as key conditions for developing Azerbaijan’s energy potential.

Sources: xalqqazeti.az