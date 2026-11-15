New Demonstration in Spain over Train Safety

Around 100 people gathered outside the Ministry of Transport in Madrid to protest for greater safety in Spain’s rail transport system. The demonstration was organized by Sindicato Ferroviario and took place in heavy rain, without any disturbances to public order. Union spokesperson Rafael Escudero put the number of participants at between 100 and 150.

The protesters called for a change in railway policy and the creation of a sectoral forum involving operators, infrastructure manager Adif, the unions, the Ministry of Transport, the railway agency and representatives of the victims. Their demands also include an independent investigation into the crashes near Adamuz and Urda.

The two incidents claimed a total of 115 lives. In the crash near Adamuz, in the province of Córdoba, 46 people died in January, while 69 victims were recorded in the collision near Urda, in the province of Toledo, on October 28. Investigations into the causes of the incidents are ongoing.

New demonstration and strike in the coming days

Railway unions have scheduled a new demonstration outside the Congress of Deputies in Madrid for November 16. A 24-hour strike at Renfe and Adif is planned for November 17, involving employees across the country. The Ministry of Transport has already set mandatory minimum services for that day.

The strike involves the works councils at Renfe and Adif, as well as the unions Semaf, CCOO, UGT, CGT, Sindicato Ferroviario and Alferro. Semaf has kept its separate strike mobilization on November 17 and moved another planned strike from November 12 to November 23.

The organization stated: “Until all agreed measures are published, the conflict in the railway sector will continue.” The decision to change the date was made after the government approved a decree to strengthen railway safety.

Government approves emergency measures

The approved decree gives the State Railway Safety Agency a greater role in inspections, introduces rules to limit fatigue by monitoring driving time, and recognizes drivers’ right to stop a train when conditions do not allow it to operate safely.

However, the unions are also calling for additional commitments, including increasing staffing levels, improving coordination between infrastructure managers and operators, and introducing new procedures in the event of technical failures or challenging circumstances. The upcoming protests and strike will show whether the negotiations will lead to a new agreement.

Sources: rtve.es, europapress.es, elpais.com