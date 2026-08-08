Prof. Kantardzhiev: West Nile fever is here

West Nile fever is already circulating in the country, with the most vulnerable groups being people over 60 years of age and those with a weakened immune system.

This was warned by microbiologist Prof. Dr. Todor Kantardzhiev in the morning block “Wake up“ on NOVA. The expert called for increased attention during the hottest summer days and shared key tips for prevention against the dangerous virus.

What are the symptoms and who is at greatest risk?

According to Prof. Kantardzhiev, many Bulgarians are returning from vacation in Greece with complaints such as severe pain in the muscles, joints and general malaise. Although nearly 80% of infected individuals do not show symptoms or have a mild infection, the virus poses serious dangers (source: dnes.bg/a/1-bulgaria/730503-zapadnonilska-treska-prof-kantardzhiev-obyasni-koy-e-nay-zastrashen). Approximately one in every 200 people bitten by an infected mosquito develops severe neurological complications that directly affect the central nervous system and brain (source: bntnews.bg/news/todor-kantarjiev-ako-200-dushi-sa-uhapani-ot-komar-nosesht-virusa-na-zapadnonilskata-treska-edin-razviva-tezhko-uslozhnenie-1406048news.html).

The main risk groups for developing the severe form of the disease include:

Persons over 60 years old.

People with chronic diseases and immune deficiency.

Patients with neurological complaints after a bite.

Practical tips for protection against mosquitoes and summer heat

The specialist emphasized that personal protection is the most important tool against the spread of West Nile fever. Prof. Kantardzhiev recommends the following measures:

Regular treatment with repellents: It is important to treat skin and clothing, with special attention paid to children and strollers.

It is important to treat skin and clothing, with special attention paid to children and strollers. Limiting going out in the heat: Elderly people should not go out on the streets between 11:00 and 19:00 due to the risk of heatstroke.

Elderly people should not go out on the streets between 11:00 and 19:00 due to the risk of heatstroke. Moderate use of air conditioners: It is recommended to periodically go out near the home to avoid staying completely in artificial cooling.

Boosting immunity in the heat can also be done through the so-called hardening in children - splashing the face and gargling with cold water, as well as eating ice cream in the warm season (source: paragraf.bg/prof-kantardzhiev-lyatoto-e-idealno-za-zakalyavane-sas-studena-voda-i-sladoled/). When the first symptoms appear after an insect bite, experts advise citizens to stay at home and immediately consult their personal doctor.