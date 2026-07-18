New diagnosis bans mobile phone use in British schools

Excessive use of digital devices is already physically affecting the human anatomy, not just the ability to concentrate and think analytically. English experts warn of the widespread spread of the condition called “tech neck“. The problem has turned out to be so serious that it has emerged at the center of discussions surrounding the recently introduced complete ban on the use of smartphones in English schools.

The measure came into effect at the end of June and according to it, students can no longer use their phones even during breaks, writes Nova TV. To ensure compliance with the rule, most educational institutions have introduced special cases. The devices are put in them upon arrival at school, after which the teacher locks them using a magnetic mechanism and unlocks them only at the end of the school day. The authorities hope that this will reduce the harmful effects of screens on adolescents.

Studies have shown that daily and long-term use of smartphones can change the shape of the neck, damage eyesight, affect motor skills and reduce muscle strength. Today, people spend an average of four hours a day in front of screens and are almost always in a hunched position, explains physiotherapist Stephen Bunting. “It's really quite worrying, especially when you see young people in this position. You just wonder what they will look like in their 30s or 40s“, the specialist commented. He points out that the same applies to people who spend eight hours at an office desk, and it is no wonder that their muscles weaken, “because they are simply not used as nature intended, namely for movement“.

Among the most common consequences of the digital lifestyle is “tech neck“. According to the expert “it is about tension and discomfort that is felt in the neck and shoulders due to the prolonged incorrect postures that we take when looking at our screens“. Bunting explains that in a neutral position, our head weighs about 5 kg and, since it is perfectly balanced, no muscle activity is required. However, with every centimeter of forward movement, the load increases. “So when it reaches about 45 degrees of bending, your muscles support the equivalent of up to 22 kilograms of weight“, the physiotherapist calculates and warns that if we keep our neck in this position for a long time, the muscles tighten and start to hurt.

The digital lifestyle drastically limits the time we spend moving and outdoors, which is especially dangerous for children. The main cause of the problem is looking down with hunched shoulders, but even with perfect posture with a screen directly in front of our eyes, the lack of changing position again leads to stiffness.

“Movement is lotion for our bodies“, Bunting is categorical. He adds that if we deprive the muscles of this movement, they will react by becoming stiffer and weaker. Therefore, “tech neck“ is not only caused by poor posture. “It is also about the lack of regular neck movement, which leads to weakness and stiffness of the muscles, and it often takes months or years“, he concludes.

Since the human anatomy is already adapting to the digital environment through pathological changes, doctors advise to follow strict preventive measures. These include always keeping devices at eye level, frequent breaks when working statically, and drastically increasing physical activity.