Novo Nordisk vs. Eli Lilly: What the Lawyers Predict

Novo Nordisk's lawsuit against Eli Lilly for misleading advertising of its weight loss drugs has sparked a wave of commentary among leading lawyers and pharmaceutical experts.

Predictions for the final outcome of the case vary, but the majority of experts agree that Novo Nordisk has solid arguments that could force Lilly to completely change its marketing strategy.

The main arguments: Why does Novo Nordisk have a strong position?

Novo Nordisk's legal team based its strategy on the American Lanham Act, which regulates false advertising and requires comparisons between products to be accurate and up-to-date.

Manipulating context: The Danish company's main trump card is the time window. According to independent patent lawyers cited by Reuters, Lilly continues to run ads comparing doses without reflecting the new FDA approval of Wegovy 7.2 mg from March 2026.

The “Fine Print” Effect: Lawyers point out that adding microscopic text explanations to Facebook and TikTok ads is rarely considered sufficient by courts if the main visual message (the graphic with the 17-pound difference) remains misleading to the general public.

Expert Opinions: Chances of Victory

New York University business law professor Mark Allen told the Wall Street Journal that Novo Nordisk has a “more than 60% chance” of securing a temporary injunction in August. “U.S. courts are extremely strict when it comes to medical claims. "If a company hides current information about a competing product to make its own appear more effective, that's a classic case of misleading marketing," he added.

On the other hand, analysts at investment bank Jefferies, quoted by CNBC, warn that Eli Lilly has an ironclad defense based on the official SURMOUNT-5 trial.

“Lilly will insist that its ads reflect the only real and completed head-to-head study. They will argue that the court cannot force them to speculate on results from Novo Nordisk studies that have not yet been officially published in a head-to-head comparison, experts explain.

What is the most likely outcome of the case?

Most industry observers interviewed by Yahoo Finance do not expect the legal battle to reach a full-scale jury trial. Three main scenarios are outlined:

Partial victory for Novo Nordisk (Most likely): The court reprimands Eli Lilly for the lack of relevance and obliges it to change the advertising graphics, explicitly mentioning the new 7.2 mg dose of Wegovy and its similar results.

Out-of-court settlement:Under pressure from the New Jersey judge, the two companies agree to voluntarily modify their campaigns to avoid public disclosure of internal corporate correspondence.

Full dismissal of the claim:The court decides that Lilly's ads are factually accurate according to the currently published scientific literature, which would be a serious image blow for Novo Nordisk.

The legal clash will remain under scrutiny in the coming weeks, as the court's decision on August 17, 2026 will draws new boundaries for permitted aggressive advertising in the multi-billion dollar weight loss medication sector.