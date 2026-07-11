Legionnaires' disease outbreak in dozens of buildings in New York

The New York City Department of Health announced alarming results from mass testing in the elite Upper East Side area of Manhattan, where dozens of buildings tested positive for the Legionella bacteria.

The official list includes 31 locations, including the world-famous “Guggenheim“ museum.

The investigation into the epidemic outbreak began after 46 cases of severe pneumonia were registered, with 22 people remaining hospitalized in critical condition.

The city's health commissioner assured local media NBC New York and CBS New York that the city's water supply is completely safe for drinking and cooking.

The infection is spread by inhaling microscopic water droplets (water mist) emitted from air conditioning cooling towers on the roofs of buildings.

To the owners of affected properties have been ordered to immediately carry out complete disinfection.