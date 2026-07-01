The chickenpox vaccine is now mandatory

As of today, July 1, 2026, the chickenpox vaccination officially becomes part of the mandatory Immunization Calendar of Bulgaria. The change, regulated in the Immunization Regulation, aims to limit the spread of the viral disease among the youngest.

Which children are covered by the change?

Born after January 1, 2025 – immunization is completely mandatory and free for them.

– immunization is completely mandatory and free for them. Children aged 12 months – from today the actual implementation begins for children who have reached the age of one.

Immunization Schedule

The Ministry of Health introduces two-dose scheme for reception:

First dose: It is given at the age of between 12 and 15 months .

It is given at the age of . Second dose (booster): Administered in the year the child turns 4 years old.

Important exception

Children who are already who have had chickenpox after the first dose will not be subject to revaccination. For this purpose, parents must provide the relevant medical documentation of the general practitioner.

The Regional Health Inspectorates (RHI) in the country have already sent official instructions to all general practitioners for the launch of the campaign.

Source: Ministry of Health