Over 500 kg of illegal black mussels seized near Varna

In a joint operation early in the morning of July 25, 2026, inspectors from the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture (IARA) seized poachers with two boats carrying over half a ton of illegally caught black mussels.

The violators were detected in the area of the two canals near Varna. According to NOVA, fishing in this area is completely prohibited due to compromised water quality and strict hygiene requirements.

In addition to the huge amount of seafood delicacies, the control authorities have also confiscated prohibited fishing gear. Among them was a “bottom trawler“ - a device that causes severe damage to the marine habitat and destroys the populations of white and black mussels on the bottom.

Risk for the health of tourists on the Black Sea Coast

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski, who personally attended the inspection in Varna, emphasized the serious risk to food safety. The state will insist on drastic zoning of the Black Sea Coast. The goal is to prevent the sale of aquaculture from uncertified and polluted areas.

“We want tourists on the Black Sea coast to consume high-quality and safe Bulgarian black mussels, which come from the interior of the sea, where the water is crystal clear“, Minister Abrovski categorically stated to the media. There is only one certified enterprise in the city of Varna that has the capacity to properly clean and prepare mussels for safe commercial consumption.

The state insists on higher fines for poaching

In connection with another major blow against illegal fishing, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food (MAF), together with the NAFA and the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA), are planning legal changes to tighten control. According to the information portal Sinor (source: sinor.bg), the current sanctions for the use of bottom trawling gear are ineffective.

Current amount of fines: Up to 2000 euros.

Up to 2000 euros. Ministry's position: The penalties are too low and they will be pushed for to increase them to the maximum amount.

The penalties are too low and they will be pushed for to increase them to the maximum amount. Follow-up measures: Strengthening patrols along the entire Black Sea coast during the active summer season.

The entire quantity of seized black mussels and illegal fishing gear have been confiscated by NAFA inspectors. An investigation is underway into the case and acts are being drawn up for the caught violators.