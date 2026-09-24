Useful or harmful: Which fruits contain the most sugar?

Grapes, extremely sweet mangoes and bananas, honey, dates and freshly squeezed juices. They all contain natural sugars, but this does not mean that the body absorbs them in the same way. The main difference is not so much in the origin of the sugar, but in the form in which we consume it.

In whole fruits, the sugars remain locked in the cellular structure and are taken together with water, fiber, vitamins, minerals and various plant compounds. Therefore, fruit usually saturates more and is consumed more slowly. Fruit juices, syrups, honey and added sugar are a different story.

Fruit juice contains vitamins, but also a lot of free sugars

When juicing fruit, much of its natural structure and fiber is lost, and the sugars fall into the category of so-called free sugars. Added sugar, honey and various syrups also fall into this category.

A glass of orange juice can easily contain the sugar of several oranges, without providing the same amount of fiber and feeling of satiety as whole fruit. That is why it is much easier to drink a significant amount of sugar and calories in a few minutes.

The British NHS recommends that fruit juices and smoothies be limited to a total of about 150 ml per day. This amount counts as one of the recommended daily servings of fruits and vegetables, regardless of how much juice you drink.

However, juice is not nutritionally identical to soda. It can provide vitamin C, folate, potassium, and other micronutrients. The problem is that in terms of free sugars and calories, some juices can come close to sweetened soft drinks.

Honey, agave, and syrups remain sources of free sugars

Honey, maple syrup, date syrup, and agave are often touted as healthier substitutes for white sugar. Some do contain small amounts of minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients, but typical servings are too small to make them a significant source of nutrients.

Table sugar is sucrose, which breaks down into glucose and fructose during digestion. Honey and various syrups also provide mainly simple sugars. So replacing white sugar with honey or agave does not automatically mean that the dessert is healthier.

The reputation of agave syrup can be particularly misleading. It is usually high in fructose and can raise blood sugar less immediately after eating. However, this does not mean that large amounts of fructose are without problems. Excessive intake can contribute to increased triglycerides and the accumulation of fat in the liver.

For adults, British health recommendations set a maximum of about 30g of free sugars per day. That's about seven teaspoons.

Which fruits contain the most sugar?

The amount of natural sugar and calories varies greatly between fruits. Bananas, grapes, mangoes, and cherries tend to be more concentrated sources of sugar than strawberries, raspberries, or kiwis.

This doesn't make them "bad." Bananas, for example, provide potassium and vitamin B6, and pears are a good source of fiber. The degree of ripeness also matters. As a banana ripens, some of the starch is converted to sugars, which is why well-ripened fruit is sweeter.

Strawberries, raspberries, and kiwis are especially good choices for people looking for a fruit that is relatively low in calories and has a good amount of fiber and vitamin C. Kiwis also have additional benefits for digestion. Clinical studies have shown that regular consumption can support normal bowel function in people with constipation.

However, there is no reason to exclude apples, bananas or grapes from the diet just because of their sugar content. For most healthy people, variety and portion size are more important than choosing a fruit with a minimal amount of natural sugar.

Dried fruit is healthy, but portion size matters

During drying, water is removed, while natural sugars, fiber and most nutrients remain. Thus, a relatively small amount of raisins, dried apricots or dates contains significantly more calories and sugars per gram than the corresponding fresh fruit.

Therefore, the standard portion of dried fruit is about 30 g. Depending on the product, this can mean approximately one heaping tablespoon of raisins, a few dried apricots or a small number of dates.

Dates are very sweet, but this does not necessarily mean a sharp spike in blood sugar with a moderate portion. The fiber and structure of the whole dried fruit affect absorption. However, due to their high energy density, the quantity remains important.

Dried fruits also have a disadvantage for teeth. They are sticky and can remain on the tooth surface for a long time. Therefore, it is wiser to consume them as part of a main meal, rather than constantly between meals.

How much sugar is in popular fruits?

The approximate values depend on the size, variety and maturity of the fruit, so a direct comparison is most accurate when the weight is the same. In typical servings, strawberries and raspberries are among the options with less sugar and calories, while bananas, grapes, mangoes and cherries are more concentrated.

The amount of natural sugars in fruit varies greatly depending on the type, variety and degree of ripeness. For a more accurate comparison, the values below are calculated for 100 g of fresh fruit:

Strawberries – about 4.9 g of sugar

Watermelon – about 6.2 g

Peach – about 8.4 g

Orange – about 8.6 g

Kiwi – about 8.9 g

Pear – about 9.8 g

Pineapple – about 9.9 g

Blueberries – about 10 g

Apple – about 10.4 g

Banana – about 12.2 g

Cherries – about 12.8 g

Mango – about 13.7 g

Pomegranate – about 13.7 g

Grapes – about 15.5-16 g

Fresh figs – about 16.3 g

For a healthy diet, however, the more important question is not whether the fruit contains 10 or 15 g of sugar, but whether it is consumed whole or in the form of juice, what the portion size is, and what the diet looks like in general.

For most people, whole fruit should not be put in the same category as sweets and sweetened drinks. They provide fiber, vitamins, minerals, and bioactive substances, while the main source of excess sugars on the menu is usually foods and drinks with free and added sugars.