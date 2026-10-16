Kaley Cuoco becomes a mother for the second time

Kaley Cuoco has become a mother for the second time. The actress and her fiancé Tom Pelfrey have welcomed a daughter, who is named Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelfrey.

The baby was born on October 12, and Cuoco announced the news two days later with photos of the newborn girl. “There are no words to describe this feeling again. What a blessing“, the actress wrote.

Cuoco also used a playful reference to her older daughter Matilda, announcing that it was time to “bring Matilda's baby home“. With the birth of Philomena, Matilda is now an older sister.

The name is connected to both families

According to information from the “Los Angeles Times“, the baby's second and third names pay tribute to close relatives. Carmine is connected to Kaley Cuoco's father, and Bobby was chosen in honor of a member of Tom Pelfrey's family.

Cuoco and Pelfrey became parents for the first time in March 2023, when Matilda was born. The couple has been engaged since 2024 and are raising their two children together.

Kaley Cuoco gained worldwide fame with the role of Penny in the series “The Big Bang Theory“. Tom Pelphrey is known for his role in the series “Ozark“.

Sources: latimes.com, goodmorningamerica.com