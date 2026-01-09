European Car of the Year is...

During a ceremony at the Brussels Motor Show, the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA was crowned European Car of the Year 2026, marking only the second time the Stuttgart brand has won the top honor, after the W116-generation 450 SE/SEL won the title in 1974. The new CLA not only won, but dominated the race, crossing the finish line with an impressive 320 points and earning 22 first-place votes from a jury of 59 elite automotive journalists representing 23 countries across the continent.

The fight for the silver and bronze spots was contested between the latest electric and hybrid models from the major manufacturers in the industry. The Skoda Elroq took second place on the podium with 220 points, narrowly ahead of the Kia EV4, which finished third with 208 points. Further down the standings, the Citroën C5 Aircross followed closely with 207 points, while the Fiat Grande Panda and Dacia Bigster filled the middle of the pack. The Renault 4 finished in seventh place with 150 points after the Renault brand's back-to-back victories in 2024 and 2025.

The jury's decision to award the CLA first place was based on its ability to bridge the gap between traditional luxury and the rapid transition to electrification. The jury praised the sedan for its diverse range of electrified powertrains and the digital architecture “MB.OS“, which represents a significant leap forward in cabin technology and user interface. By combining executive-level comfort and safety with class-leading aerodynamic efficiency, the CLA was judged to be the most complete package for a market that increasingly demands both long range and high-speed digital connectivity.

This win underscores a broader trend in the “Car of the Year“ awards over the past decade, where the focus has shifted sharply towards vehicles that set a turning point in engineering and design. As the industry grapples with the transition to sustainable mobility, the CLA's victory proves that traditional manufacturers can still set the pace for innovation when they combine traditional quality with a forward-looking powertrain strategy.