Chinese AUDIs (written in capital letters and without the legendary four circles) will also be sold in Europe

Europe could witness one of the most unexpected changes in the automotive industry: the German giant Volkswagen is considering bringing models to the Old Continent that were originally created exclusively for the Chinese market. Oliver Blume and his team openly admit that the East is already dictating the pace of innovation, and instead of fighting against the tide, they intend to use Chinese expertise to refresh their aging European range.

After the glamorous Auto China 2026 exhibition, which we witnessed directly from the event site, it became clear that if these new additions appeal to demanding European buyers, their production could be localized directly in the concern's factories in Europe. The first step is the new CMP platform, developed in close cooperation with Xpeng (who, as we informed you, are setting foot on home soil in a month). The idea is simple but bold – to take the best of Chinese development speed and graft it onto Western quality standards.

Among the most interesting candidates for a European visa is the electric monster ID.Unyx 08. This crossover, based on an 800-volt architecture, has a power of 370 kW and promises a range of up to 730 km. Even more curious is the ID.Era 9X model - a giant with a length of over 5.2 meters, which is not just a “pure” electric car, but a hybrid of the EREV type. It uses a gasoline engine only as a generator, which allows it to travel a phenomenal 1,651 km on a single charge and refueling. This is a solution that would put an end to any worries about mileage on long trips.

But the real sensation comes from Ingolstadt. The new AUDI sub-brand (written in capital letters and without the legendary four circles), created jointly with SAIC, presented its flagship E7X in China. This crossover is a technological fortress on a 900-volt platform, which in its top version accelerates to 100 km/h in under four seconds. If this model appears on European roads, it will offer a level of digitalization and dynamism that has so far been reserved only for the most exotic Chinese brands.

Behind these strategic moves, however, lies a harsh financial reality. After a 14% drop in profits in the first quarter, Volkswagen is being pressed to the wall by increasing competition. The plan for joint production with Chinese partners in European plants seems like the most logical move to load capacity and reduce costs. It seems that the future of the European car will have a strong oriental flavor, and we are still getting used to the new rules of the game.