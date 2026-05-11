Budget "porsche from the east: MG shakes up the market with a new flagship

The Chinese automobile giant MG officially presented its latest jewel in the premium segment - the 07 sedan, which from its first shots caused a wave of comments due to its striking resemblance to the legendary Porsche Taycan. With an elegant fastback silhouette, athletic proportions and aggressive stance, the new model is a bid for leadership in the class of four-door sports coupes, offering a luxurious look at the price of a standard family car.

The MG 07 impresses with its dimensions - a length of 4886 mm and a wheelbase of 2825 mm, which promises enviable comfort and space in the cabin. The design relies on smooth, aerodynamic lines, "hidden" door handles and the brand's characteristic frameless windows. A LiDAR sensor is also noticeable on the roof of the car - a clear sign that the technological equipment will include advanced next-generation autonomous driving systems.

Underneath the elegant exterior is SAIC's Nebula modular platform, which allows the implementation of both fully electric and hybrid powertrains (PHEV). According to preliminary information, the electric version will rely on a rear-mounted motor with a power of 239 hp, while the hybrid variant will combine a 1.5-liter turbocharged unit with an electric motor for a total power of around 207 hp. The interior also does not fall short of high expectations, offering a digital cockpit with huge displays and integration with smartphones via a platform developed jointly with Oppo.

However, the MG 07's strongest trump card remains its price. In China, the model is expected to start at around 200,000 yuan (approximately 23,800 euros), which is many times less than the price of its German prototype. With this move, MG is not only attacking the territory Porsche, but also puts pressure on already established Chinese competitors like the Xiaomi SU7, proving that high style and modern technology are no longer the preserve of only the richest.