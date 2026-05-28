MG launches first electric crossover with semi-solid battery

China has once again outpaced the rest of the world with a revolutionary technology that we have already told you about in detail. The new MG 4X - an affordable electric crossover that goes down in history as the first model in its class equipped with an innovative semi-solid state battery - has officially entered the market in the Celestial Empire. This car does not intend to remain confined to local soil. It is expected to attack European showrooms very soon, where its younger brother - the MG 4 Urban hatchback - is already reaping serious success.

The brand's pricing policy is, to put it mildly, aggressive. The price of the MG 4X ranges between 92,800 and 116,800 yuan, which is an incredible 11,700 - 14,800 euros for this segment. With a length of 4.5 meters, the crossover relies on a distinctly aerodynamic silhouette, muscular lines and predatory sloping front optics.

Inside the cabin, digitalization is complete. The MG 4X cockpit is dominated by a huge 15.6-inch central multimedia monitor and a clean digital dashboard in front of the driver. Top modifications of the model offer real luxury at affordable prices - a huge panoramic roof, an electric tailgate, heated steering wheel and fully electrically adjustable seats, ventilation and even a massage function. Safety has not been neglected either, with two different semi-autonomous driving systems operating on board.

However, the technological heart of the model is what rewrites the rules. The electric vehicle is available with a power of 170 and 204 horsepower. The big sensation is hidden in the basic version, where the semi-solid battery in question with a capacity of 53.9 kWh makes its debut. Thanks to its increased energy density, it provides an excellent range for its size of up to 510 km on a single charge. For traditionalists, more expensive options are also available with a classic lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery with a capacity of 64 kWh, in which the autonomous transition swells to a respectable 610 km.