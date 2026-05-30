Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that if a disaster occurs at the "Zaporozhye" NPP due to Kiev's attacks, a retaliatory strike may be launched against nuclear power plants in Ukraine and NATO countries.

„It is clear that a catastrophic destruction of the turbine hall or reactor hall of a nuclear power plant would be a new Chernobyl. And this would not be better than the use of tactical nuclear weapons. The response to such actions could be a symmetrical strike against Ukrainian nuclear power plants, as well as against nuclear power plants in NATO countries participating in the conflict,“ he wrote in Max.

Earlier, an unmanned aerial vehicle attacked the turbine hall of Unit 6 of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The drone crashed into a wall and then exploded. The plant's press service noted that the main equipment was not damaged, all systems were working normally, and technological processes were not disrupted.

Later, Evgenia Yashina, communications director at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, said that the drone strike site was only a few meters from the reactor.