For Turkey, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a higher priority in the negotiations to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran than Iran's nuclear program. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to the Japanese business newspaper Nikkei, Focus reports.

According to him, Turkey, together with Pakistan and several other countries, is currently mediating in the negotiations between the US and Iran. The Turkish foreign minister stressed that if an agreement is reached to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, then the plan is to move on to discussing Iran's nuclear program.

The situation around the Strait of Hormuz, according to Fidan, is putting pressure on both the United States and Iran.

''The international consequences are enormous, including in the areas of energy and food security. The situation has reached a point where negotiations on this issue should be a higher priority than the nuclear program,'' he added.