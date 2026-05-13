Renault 4 is now a true electric 4x4

Renault is offering a real aesthetic surprise for fans of retro chic and open-air adventures. On May 18, during Roland Garros 2026, the French brand will officially present the Renault 4 JP4x4 Concept. This is not just another electric development, but an emotional declaration of love for the iconic Plein Air versions from the 60s and JP4 from the 80s. The new prototype brings the spirit of freedom to the battery era, adding a serious dose of off-road confidence to it.

The design is a real “pop art“ explosion that cannot go unnoticed. The body is dressed in pearl emerald green - a modern interpretation of the classic shades of the 70s, which boldly contrasts with the rich orange interior. The car looks ready to party: the doors are minimalist, the roof has been replaced by a reinforced cross-shaped structure, and the back opens like a pickup truck to accommodate everything you need for a day at the beach. A surfboard proudly stands on the roof, and skateboards await you in the trunk - a clear signal that this Renault was created for fun, not for boringly hanging in traffic jams.

Inside the cabin, we are greeted by the legendary “bucket“ seats, known as “mami“, which were the brand's emblem half a century ago. Today they are upholstered in high-tech crepe fabric and sports mesh, combining retro comfort with modern style. The dashboard features a special passenger handrail - a vital detail when you decide to test the car's capabilities off the beaten track. The "floating" center console completes the feeling of airiness and spaciousness in this open-air salon.

The technical package is no less impressive. The Renault 4 JP4x4 Concept stands firmly on 18-inch wheels with special Goodyear UltraGrip tires, and the ground clearance has been increased by 15 mm compared to the standard model. The big news, however, is the second electric motor on the rear axle. Thanks to it, this beach “traveler“ has permanent four-wheel drive, turning sand dunes and muddy paths into a playground.

At the stand in Paris, the company will be more than glamorous. The adventure prototype will be joined by the special edition Renault 4 Roland-Garros E-Tech in the Plein Sud version, equipped with a huge textile roof that opens the sky above the passengers. Together with the electric Twingo and Renault 5, the French demonstrate that the future of mobility can be not only environmentally friendly, but also incredibly stylish and fun.