Ford prepares the return of the "affordable sedan"

The American automaker Ford is planning a strategic return to a market segment that it left a few years ago. After the company discontinued sales of classic sedans, it is now developing a new line of more affordable vehicles. Among them is expected to be a four-door model, the starting price of which will be below the $ 40,000 mark.

The brand's last offering in this class on its home soil was the Ford Fusion, whose production was discontinued on July 31, 2020. Since then, Ford's portfolio in North America has focused almost entirely on crossovers, SUVs, pickup trucks and the sports icon Mustang. Although this reorientation corresponded to consumer attitudes at the time, the gradual and significant increase in the cost of new vehicles forced management to revise its plans.

The CEO The company's CEO, Jim Farley, has repeatedly emphasized the need to offer more affordable alternatives for the mass buyer. According to his statements, Ford aims to expand its presence in the price range up to $ 40,000. A key element in this strategy is to maintain the production process within the United States, which should ensure better control over the final market value.

The new product offensive envisages the premiere of five economically affordable models over the next few years. The first step will be taken in 2027 with the market debut of a mid-size electric pickup truck, and the aforementioned sedan is expected to join the range later. This will mark the brand's official return to the classic segment after a long absence.

The official name of the future model has not yet been confirmed. There is a possibility that the company will revive the familiar name Fusion or rely on a completely new designation. In this regard, Ford has already announced a vacancy for a specialist in corporate naming strategy of models, which suggests that a completely new chapter in the brand's history is being prepared.

The technological starting point for the American project could be the current Ford Mondeo. Although this model was discontinued in Europe and the USA, it continues to enjoy stable demand in China, where it is produced by the Changan Ford joint venture. The Chinese specification of the car shows what a modern large sedan of the brand for the global market would look like.

The current Ford Mondeo for the Asian market has a spacious interior, an extensive digital cockpit and modern drive systems. The engine range includes 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engines from the EcoBoost family, as well as an efficient hybrid modification. Power varies between 188 and 257 hp, with all versions having front-wheel drive and relying on an 8-speed automatic transmission or an electrified E-CVT box.

By preliminary information, the future model for the American market will be based on the modular C2 architecture, which is already the basis of several successful products of the brand, including the Chinese Ford Mondeo and the compact Ford Maverick pickup. This flexible platform supports the integration of both conventional turbo engines and modern hybrid systems, which fully coincides with the new corporate goals.

Interest in the project was further strengthened by the filming of a camouflaged four-door test prototype on public roads. The test car is equipped with a modified front grille, new lights and redesigned bumpers, although Ford is currently refraining from official comment on the direct connection of the prototype with the future production model.