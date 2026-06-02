Stellantis launches affordable minivan Leapmotor D99

During the Hong Kong Motor Show, the long-awaited Leapmotor D99 debuted - a huge, luxurious and surprisingly budget minivan that is ready to upset the plans of the traditional leaders in the segment. The Chinese offensive, supported by the powerful back of the European concern, will start on home soil this summer, and shortly after that, large-scale exports to the Old Continent are expected, our colleagues from CarNewsChina report.

This car really impresses with its size and silhouette! The new Leapmotor D99 crosses the five-meter mark in length, but despite its impressive dimensions, it looks extremely dynamic and elegant. The designers have achieved a perfect balance between a strongly beveled windshield and vertical rear pillars, which guarantees maximum interior space. The modern technological look is complemented by thin, aggressive optical blocks at the front and rear, which are visually united by continuous diode light strips.

Inside the cabin, the emphasis is on comfort. The spacious family model debuts in a seven-seat configuration, with the seats in the first two rows offering full electric adjustment, winter heating and summer ventilation for long trips without a drop of fatigue. Passengers in the second row enjoy royal comfort, thanks to the option to fully fold the seats into a "chaise lounge" type.

The dashboard is equipped with a minimalist instrument cluster, a huge central multimedia monitor and a high-tech head-up display. The list of standard equipment is more than generous – a huge panoramic roof, multi-zone air conditioning, a 360-degree camera system and an intelligent autopilot for semi-autonomous movement on the highway.

In terms of the drive, buyers will be faced with a pleasant dilemma. The all-electric modification of the Leapmotor D99 comes with a choice between two electric motors with a power of 241 and 308 horsepower, respectively. The huge battery pack with a capacity of 115 kWh provides a range of an accessible 700 km on a single charge. What's more – thanks to the advanced 1000-volt architecture, the battery can be charged at a mind-boggling speed at fast charging stations.

For those who are still a little apprehensive about full electrification, the brand also offers a super-efficient plug-in hybrid. This version combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 136 hp and two electric motors with a combined output of 272 horsepower. The hybrid is equipped with an 80 kWh battery, which allows the heavy minivan to travel an impressive 352 km entirely on electricity before the internal combustion engine even starts.