Europe is pouring 200 billion euros into battery production, but the mass buyer still dreams of a full tank of diesel

Europe has finally brought out the heavy artillery in an attempt to break the Asian shackles on the battery market, investing a dizzying 200 billion euros in its own electric ecosystem. The old continent, which includes the countries of the European Economic Area and Switzerland, is decisively betting its industrial future on not remaining a mere bystander to Chinese domination. According to the latest data from the International Energy Agency, Beijing still has an iron grip on more than 80% of global battery cell production, leaving European manufacturers in a delicate position. To date, local capacity only covers a third of the regional market’s needs, making building an independent supply chain a critical priority for economic survival.

The lion’s share of this colossal sum, or €109 billion to be exact, is going straight to the heart of the problem – building battery gigafactories. Another €60 billion is being poured into a massive transformation of production lines, where traditional conveyors are giving way to high-tech electric vehicle facilities. The sector’s “blood system” has not been neglected either, with up to €46 billion earmarked for expanding the charging network. While there are already over a million charging points operating in Europe, the ambition is to make them so accessible that range anxiety is a thing of the past.

Germany is expected to be the driving force behind this change, generating nearly a quarter of total investment, with France, Spain and the dynamic markets of Central and Eastern Europe following closely behind. The impact on the labour market promises to be huge, with up to 450,000 new jobs expected to be created. Yet the road to full decarbonisation is proving to be fraught with twists and turns and political tensions. Under pressure from car lobbies and governments in Berlin and Rome, the European Commission was forced to reconsider the 2035 deadline for banning internal combustion engines. This paradox shows that even with hundreds of billions invested, the clash between ecological ideals and harsh market reality will yet dictate the rules of the game.

Against the backdrop of these technological and financial maneuvers, the voice of the mass consumer remains unexpectedly conservative and skeptical of the “quiet revolution“. Apparently, the dreams of regulators do not come true as easily as billions are transferred to bank accounts! The reality is that a huge part of drivers still view the traditional internal combustion engine as a synonym for reliability and freedom, while the electric alternative is often perceived as an imposed luxury. The high prices of new models and concerns about battery depreciation keep many away from electric vehicle showrooms. Ultimately, until the infrastructure becomes impeccable and price parity is a fact, the emotional and practical attachment to gasoline and diesel will continue to be a serious obstacle to Brussels' ambitions.