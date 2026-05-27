After yesterday's news about Hyundai's large-scale service campaigns caused a serious response among the automotive community, the official importer of the South Korean brand in Bulgaria contacted our editorial office, with the goal of providing maximum transparency and saving unnecessary panic among local drivers. Hyundai's importer in our country provided details and clarifications regarding the real situation on our market. Here is how the facts stand in Bulgaria through the prism of official first-hand information.

Large-scale news about service campaigns overseas often manage to scare drivers all over the world, but the dry facts require a cool-headed and detailed distinction between the markets. As it became clear from yesterday's publication, the three large-scale campaigns of the South Korean giant Hyundai are based entirely on the strict procedures and specific requirements of the local regulator in the United States of America.

Since the production series, lists of external suppliers, equipment levels and technical specifications are determined strictly individually for different regions, these extraordinary measures should not automatically be equated with cars that are sold and maintained in Bulgaria.

As for the problem, in the domestic environment things are far calmer and there is no room for panic among Bulgarian owners of the brand.

Regarding the most serious case with the pyrotechnic cartridges in the airbags of the Elantra sedan, only 1 single car was located in our country, which falls within the scope of the action in question. Official representatives in our country have already taken preventive measures, and the replacement procedure has been fully finalized according to the manufacturer's strict instructions.

The situation is even more categorical with the other two problems that concern owners of more modern vehicles. For the software glitch with the hypersensitive front camera in the Tucson family crossover, as well as for the incomplete installation of rear suspension elements in the IONIQ electric series, there are currently no service bulletins issued for the Bulgarian market. This means that cars intended for the Old Continent do not suffer from the targeted software and mechanical anomalies.

The importer emphasizes that in the real automotive world, these campaigns are actually an absolutely standard, routine practice for maintaining high quality. They are a clear sign of a proactive approach and continuous monitoring, and not a mass production disaster. Hyundai applies this responsible model globally, reacting preventively through its dealer network at the slightest deviation. In conclusion, at the moment, Bulgarian owners of the problematic models in question in the USA have nothing to worry about.