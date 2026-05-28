Electric shock for Ferrari

The Italian wizards from Valanello, who for generations have made us shiver with the roar of their gasoline monsters, are experiencing a real nightmare on the stock market. The brand's bold attempt to ride the green wave with its first all-electric model ended in a spectacular fiasco, proving that loyal fans and big investors are not ready to replace gasoline passion with the silence of batteries. Immediately after the official premiere, Ferrari's securities collapsed by an impressive 8%, wiping out billions of euros of market value in a matter of hours, while a quiet panic broke out on Wall Street.

The market slap is a clear sign that the automotive world is governed by emotions, and not only by Brussels eco-directives. The new five-seater electric hatchback with the Cavallino Rampante emblem was met with a wave of criticism on social networks, where it was massively likened to a luxury toaster, a designer smart home on wheels or simply an expensive clone of the Nissan Leaf. Buyers of such supercars pay millions not for environmentally friendly movement from point A to point B, but for the unique symphonic sound of a V12 engine, the smell of gasoline and pure adrenaline.

Obviously, no one wants to count half a million euros for a vehicle that sounds like a kitchen blender, no matter how fast it is. Investors immediately felt which way the wind was blowing and hurried to withdraw their capital, leaving the management of the Italian brand in check. Now the bosses in Maranello are faced with the difficult task of explaining to angry shareholders exactly how they intend to sell a digitalized future that only excites influencers, but not true connoisseurs of high speeds.