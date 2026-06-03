Something unthinkable has happened on the Japanese stock exchange in the last twenty-three years. The automotive giant Toyota, which since 2003 has invariably held the crown of the most valuable and influential corporation in the Land of the Rising Sun, has been dethroned from the technological throne. The new market hegemon of the Tokyo Stock Exchange is called SoftBank, after the investment giant realized a phenomenal market sprint, driven by the unprecedented global hysteria over artificial intelligence technologies.

The impressive castling, analyzed in detail by the Financial Times, was quietly preparing on the floors of the exchange to explode in full force at the beginning of this week. While Toyota's conservative approach suffered a slight shake-up, with the automaker's shares falling 4.5 percent in one day, SoftBank literally shot its value into orbit with a daily jump of more than eight percent. The visionary holding company's market capitalization thus surpassed a mind-boggling 46 trillion yen, leaving the previous automotive leader behind.

It is hardly surprising that the basis of this historic turnaround is a strategic realignment of capital on a global scale. Investors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange are no longer looking for the security of gradual and methodical improvement for which Toyota is famous, but are willing to take risks in the name of large-scale innovation. SoftBank has proven to be the perfect haven for these bold capitals thanks to its significant stake in OpenAI and its aggressive expansion in the Old Continent, where it plans to build a massive network of artificial intelligence computer clusters in France worth 75 billion euros.

This tectonic market upheaval has pushed Japan's leading stock index Nikkei 225 to historic highs, crossing the stunning 67,000-point mark with a nearly 30% increase in just a few months. Toyota last held the second position when it was overtaken by telecom company NTT Docomo. Today, however, the business reality seems to have completely changed. The bold and charismatic management of high-tech assets has proven more attractive to market players than the perfectly balanced financial statements of the traditional automotive industry.