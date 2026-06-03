Honda Passport named most reliable new SUV by Consumer Reports

Contrary to popular market expectations, the completely updated Honda Passport climbed to the top of the prestigious Consumer Reports ranking. The Japanese fighter literally swept away the competition, winning a phenomenal estimated score of 97 points out of a possible 100 - a result that sent it skyrocketing not only in its own market segment, but also among all tested new vehicles.

Such an achievement borders on a miracle, since a deep modernization of a model is usually synonymous with headaches. New platforms and capricious software traditionally bring with them a bunch of annoying “childhood diseases” that buyers struggle with in the first years of production. However, Honda's engineers have done their homework perfectly and have managed to filter out every possible defect in its infancy. It should be noted that the verdict of Consumer Reports weighs extremely heavily, as the organization secretly buys cars with its own funds and analyzes 17 critical defect areas based on real customer reviews.

The big joker of the new Honda Passport, which has evolved seriously since its revival in 2019, lies in its radically revised and reinforced chassis. The model also offers a tougher, rough-terrain modification TrailSport. But the real triumph of engineering thought is the company's decision to play it safe instead of opening the hot water. Under the hood is installed the proven 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 gasoline engine. Its pedigree stretches back to the end of the last century, but today it has been refined beyond recognition with two overhead camshafts and a modern phase distribution system, generating 285 hp and 355 Nm of torque.

While rivals blindly embarked on downsizing and installing fragile turbochargers, Honda kept its cool. This loyalty to proven mechanics, combined with precise innovations, turned out to be the winning card for the SUV's longevity. What's more - the Japanese have cleaned up the old sins to a shine. The problematic 9-speed transmission and sluggish electronics of the past are consigned to history. In their place shines a perfectly calibrated 10-speed automatic transmission and a completely new multimedia system, which elevate the pleasure of driving to a new level.

Owners literally shower the model with praise for its huge trunk, the royal comfort of the second row of seats and overall practicality. And although the car does not flaunt excessive luxury or space technology, its charm lies in the perfect balance between durability and functionality.

Against this background, the other players in the sector look like pale shadows. The recently debuted Toyota Crown Signia managed to scrape up to 77 points, catastrophically losing its leading position. The situation with American and European competitors is downright deplorable. The Chevrolet Blazer collapsed to 43 points due to poor assembly, and the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport was content with an unenviable 42 points. At the bottom of the table, shamefully hiding in the corner, remained the Nissan Murano with 41 points and the Mazda CX-70, which is at the bottom with a desperate 32 points due to software nightmares.