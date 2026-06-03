300 horses from a three-cylinder engine for the Toyota GRMN Corolla

The Japanese manufacturer Toyota has decided to send off the current generation of its bestseller with a refined model. The Gazoo Racing division has taken the cover off the brutal Toyota GRMN Corolla, which officially steps onto the scene as the wildest, rawest and most uncompromising version of the model ever created. This track predator is conceived as a special farewell to the generation and will appear on the roads in 2027, bearing the personal handwriting and approval of the legendary chairman of the board Akio Toyoda, whose autograph proudly adorns the interior.

The engineers have literally turned the standard hot hatch into a thoroughbred racing machine for public roads, honed to perfection on the “Green Hell“ at the Nürburgring. The heart of the car remains the familiar 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo engine, which continues to generate an impressive 300 horsepower, but the torque has been inflated to 415 Nm. To make the driving pleasure absolutely analog and pure, the power is transmitted to all four wheels via a refined 6-speed manual gearbox. The complex all-wheel drive system has been recalibrated, the steering rack responds with surgical precision, and the completely new shock absorbers in the suspension ensure that the car will stay glued to the asphalt.

Visually, this extreme Toyota GRMN Corolla screams track-ready capability from every angle. There’s no mistaking it, thanks to the massive aerodynamic body kit, huge rear wing and stunning 18-inch bronze-colored forged wheels shod in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The real magic, however, lies in the relentless diet. The hatchback has been lightened by a whopping 40 kilograms, tipping the scales at 1,440 kilograms. This result was achieved by replacing the standard roof and hood with panels made of real carbon fiber, as well as by brutally discarding the rear sofa.

The interior space is entirely subordinate to the pilot experience. The rear seats are now empty space, and in front the driver and his passenger are stuck in radical sports "troughs", designed to withstand huge lateral overloads. The steering wheel is wrapped in thick Alcantara, providing perfect grip in bends, and the digital cockpit in front of the driver's eyes has received specific graphics focused on the car's telemetry. With this limited edition, the Japanese giant proves that the passion for gasoline still burns with full force in the heart of the brand.