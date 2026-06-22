The new Mercedes-Benz VLE brings the luxury of the S-Class to the interior of large family vans

In the automotive world, the boundaries between the traditional luxury sedan and the practical van are finally blurring. Proof of this quiet revolution comes straight from Stuttgart, where Mercedes-Benz is hard at work preparing the market debut of its next jewel - the all-electric VLE. The Germans categorically refuse to position this machine as an ordinary passenger bus. The expectations are for a true business saloon on wheels, which will offer passengers sophistication, comfort and technological perfection, capable of embarrassing even the flagships in conventional premium classes.

To prove that its ambitions are not just empty talk, the engineers subjected the pre-series camouflaged prototype to a merciless test in real conditions. The future flagship made an impressive marathon from Stuttgart to Rome and back, swallowing just over 2,200 kilometers over a diverse terrain – from the high-speed German autobahns, through the sharp bends of the Alps, to the narrow, chaotic cobblestone streets of the Italian capital. The goal of this long journey was clear: to demonstrate that the large battery and the electric platform are fully ripe for transcontinental cruises without unnecessary nerves and frequent stops.

At the heart of this technological leap lies the completely new, modular VAN.EA architecture, designed "purely" exclusively for the electric commercial and passenger vehicles of the brand with the three-pointed star. It will free the hands of designers and constructors to create a wide range of modifications - from high-tech family transporters to ultra-luxurious mobile offices for VIP transfers.

One of the hidden trump cards of the Mercedes-Benz VLE, which will make life easier for drivers in the urban jungle, is the implementation of a steering rear axle. Thanks to this system, the otherwise massive body will have maneuverability uncharacteristic of its dimensions, turning parking and maneuvering in tight spaces into child's play.

Particular attention during the epic test was paid to the absolute silence in the cabin and the precise operation of the air conditioning system during sudden temperature changes. Passengers will enjoy unprecedented flexibility in the configuration of the armchairs and interior pampering, borrowed directly from the brand's top limousines. With this step, the German concern is finally rewriting its strategy in the segment, proving that volume and luxury can now live under one roof. The official premiere of the serial version, along with detailed technical specifications and price lists, will take place later in 2026.